NWS: Scorching temperatures in forecast this weekend

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch to warn residents of scorching temperatures in the forecast this weekend.

The heat watch is in effect from noon Saturday through 10 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the NWS. An Excessive Heat Watch means that the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values up to 105 Saturday, according to the NWS.

Sunday is expected to be hot as well with a high temperature of about 92. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of about 86.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors, the NWS said.

“Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool,” the NWS said.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. In case of heat stroke, call 911.

Riverhead Town earlier this week urged residents and businesses to limit their water use for the foreseeable future. Daily water supplies are currently being challenged, a message from Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said.

Every effort to conserve water is important, she said.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to follow these sprinkler/irrigation guidelines:

• Daily watering is not necessary, nor is it optimal for lawn care. Consider alternating days, or watering every third day.

• Water early in the morning to maximize dew, or later in the evening after household demand has dropped.

• Reduce the run time per sprinkler zone.

• Double check to be sure that sprinkler heads are working properly and are adjusted so that only the lawn, and not the street, is being watered.

