Alcohol compliance check results in one arrest at food festival

An alcohol compliance check at The Famous Food Festival in Riverhead Sunday resulted in the arrest of a Hicksville man who allegedly sold alcohol to a minor, according to Riverhead Town police.

The Riverhead police COPE unit conducted a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check at the special event located at Tanger Outlets.

Operating at the festival was Fat Boyz Burrito Bar from Bellmore, which was found to not be in compliance, according to a press release. Police arrested Brian Collins, 23, and he was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor. He was released on a desk appearance ticket.

The Famous Food Festival is a traveling organization based in New York City that gives new and established vendors a chance to showcase their work. It had originally been scheduled for the same weekend as the Polish Town Fair. It was then moved a week earlier to avoid a conflict.

