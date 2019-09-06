Cops: Riverside man arrested for robbery at Marta’s Deli

A Riverside man was arrested Thursday evening for an alleged armed robbery at Marta’s Deli in Riverside, according to a Southampton police.

Jose Escalante-Chacon, 26, of Riverside fled the scene of the 5 p.m. robbery and was located a short time later, police said. He was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree menacing.

Police said he displayed what appeared to be a handgun and took something from a deli clerk, though they declined to say what exactly was taken.

Mr. Eschalante-Chacon was held overnight for a Friday morning arraignment.

