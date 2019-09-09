Police say two women used stolen credit cards to buy $4K worth of merchandise

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who used stolen credit cards at a Riverhead store in July.

The two women entered Home Depot on Route 58 at approximately 1 p.m. on July 3 and used stolen credit cards to make more than $4,000 worth of purchases, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637).

All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

