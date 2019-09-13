Riverhead Police Department welcomes four new officers

Four new full-time police officers have joined the Riverhead Police Department.

The officers — Peter Anderson, Daniel Clark, Cameron Oswald and Craig Vasey — were appointed a the Sept. 4 Town Board meeting to fill vacancies created by recent retirements, the department announced.

Police Chief David Hegermiller said the recruits started Monday by two officers attending the Suffolk County Police Academy and two assigned directly to field training because they already have state police certification.

“We wish them a safe, healthy and successful career as they start their service to the residents of and the visitors to the Town of Riverhead,” he said.

Photo caption: The new officers, from left, are Cameron Oswald, Craig Vasey, Peter Anderson and Daniel Clark. (Credit: Riverhead police)

Comments

comments