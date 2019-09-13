Cops: Former CVS employee, boyfriend stole prescription medication to resell

An East End Drug Task Force investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Riverhead couple, police announced in a press release Friday.

Riverhead Town police, along with the East End Drug Task Force and DEA Diversion Unit, conducted an investigation into the theft and sale of prescription medication from the Riverhead CVS Pharmacy and discovered that a former employee had stolen medication to be illegally resold in the community.

According to police, Amber Maltese, 26, stole hydrocodone and oxycodone pills from the pharmacy in May with assistance from her boyfriend, Tijay Clairborne, 28.

Ms. Maltese was arrested July 19 and charged with felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, according to the press release.

Mr. Clairborne was arrested Friday and is facing charges of felony third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Both were arraigned on their arrest dates and released on their own recognizance, officials said.

Comments

comments