Last call for tickets for Times Review Talks panel on North Fork traffic

Traffic has been a hot topic on the North Fork in recent years. As we enter the fall harvest season, the issue is on everyone’s mind.

If you’re wondering what local officials are doing about traffic along our highways, you’ll have a chance to ask them at the next Times Review Talks.

Reserve a seat for the event

Elected and law enforcement officials will be on hand to answer questions on traffic issues at The Vineyards at Aquebogue this Wednesday, Sept. 25, from noon to 2 p.m.

Panelists for “Ask Your Local Official about Traffic Issues on the North Fork” include town supervisors Scott Russell and Laura Jens-Smith along with police chiefs Martin Flatley and David Hegermiller, County Legislator Al Krupski and state Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo.

The discussion will be moderated by Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan.

Times Review Talks are panel discussions mostly on issues our communities are facing with the people who best understand the concerns and, in some cases, are in a position to make a difference. Upcoming talks topics include the state of health insurance and health care (Oct. 23) and the future of Riverhead (Nov. 13).

The two-hour events are held monthly. The $30 ticket price ($20 for Times Review subscribers) includes lunch. Space is limited, so we recommend purchasing your tickets in advance at bit.ly/TRTalks_September.

This month’s sponsors include Riverhead Ford Lincoln, Riverhead Buick GMC, Suffolk Security Systems and the North Fork Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor of Times Review Talks, contact Sonja Reinholt Derr at 631-354-8050 or [email protected].

