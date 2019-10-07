Colorful display at second annual Roanoke Rockin’ Run: Photos

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

What better way is there to celebrate a run than to blast a packet of colored powder?

Students at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School were covered in orange, green, blue, yellow and more at the end of the second annual Rockin’ Run Saturday morning. The fundraiser event hosted by the school’s parent teacher organization featured runs for students in each grade and a surprise family run. At the end, students were given the colored powder packets that covered them in an array of fun colors.

The PTO and Rockin’ Run volunteers created the course around Roanoke Elementary School using chalk, tape, and streamers. Racers received a prize for every lap completed.

Money raised from the event will go toward outdoor equipment at the school, organizers said. They’d like to purchase a soccer goal for students to use in the school’s field. Money will also go toward an educational assembly for students.

PTO President Amanda Moore kicked off the event as the first race began with the kindergarteners.

