Daily Update: School bus cameras proposed, Riverhead receives jumpstart grant

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 8:
NEWS
School bus cameras may be coming to Suffolk County
Riverhead to receive $400K to improve pedestrian, bicycle paths
Greenport BOE split on later start time for high school students
Police: Motorcyclist injured after striking deer on Route 25
SPORTS
Boys Soccer: Center Moriches breaks down Porters
NORTHFORKER
Roadside oyster stands are the newest way to get shellfish on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect a high temperature of 68 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54. There’s a chance of showers throughout the day.