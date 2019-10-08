Daily Update: School bus cameras proposed, Riverhead receives jumpstart grant

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 8:

NEWS

School bus cameras may be coming to Suffolk County

Riverhead to receive $400K to improve pedestrian, bicycle paths

Greenport BOE split on later start time for high school students

Police: Motorcyclist injured after striking deer on Route 25

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Center Moriches breaks down Porters

NORTHFORKER

Roadside oyster stands are the newest way to get shellfish on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect a high temperature of 68 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54. There’s a chance of showers throughout the day.

