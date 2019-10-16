Daily Update: Driver flees police, drug dealer sentenced in overdose case

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 16:

NEWS

Cops: Driver flees police, crashes into parked cars in Greenport

Greenport man gets 2 to 4 years in fatal overdose case

Flanders man who sold cocaine sentenced to 10 years in prison

Early voting, a first for Suffolk County, to begin Oct. 26

SPORTS

Boys Golf: Two teams, one shared league title

Boys Soccer: Goalless draw’s a win for Southold

Girls Tennis: Father-daughter day at play-in match

NORTHFORKER

Lounge fireside at these five North Fork spots

WEATHER

Expect the mostly sunny skies in the morning to give way to rain in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. There is a forecasted high of 65 degrees today with a low tonight of 50.

