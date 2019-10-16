Cops: Crack cocaine found in Zion Street home; six arrested

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, along with the Riverhead Police Department, conducted an investigation into a home at 67 Zion St. in Riverhead, where police had executed two prior search warrants since 2016.

Police say the location is the “epicenter and a safe haven to both sell and use illegal narcotics,” according to a police press release.

On Tuesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant resulting in the recovery of crack cocaine, packaging material and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the following people were present at the site and arrested:

• Venable Booker, 60, was charged with third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree loitering, all misdemeanors.

The following were charged with first-degree loitering:

• Rose Pittman, 41,; Walter James, 45; Gerald Nash, 57; and Robert Young, 55.

Police also charged Maurice Nash, 50, with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Ms. Booker was held for morning arraignment as well as Mr. Young, who also had an outstanding Riverhead Bench Warrant, police said.

The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit funded by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini. The task force includes detectives, police officers and law enforcement personnel from various state, county and local jurisdictions, according to officials.

