Tired of seeing litter around town? Join the clean-up efforts Saturday

Riverhead’s anti-litter committee will be working to clean up the town Saturday, Oct. 19, and volunteers are still being sought, according to committee chair Deborah Wetzel.

Volunteers will gather at Riverhead Town Hall at 9 a.m., then fan out across town to clean up litter, and participants can clean up an area of their choosing.

Lowe’s has sponsored the event and will be donating some pickers and gloves, Ms. Wetzel said, and WRIV radio in Riverhead will be broadcasting from Town Hall between 8 and 10 a.m.

Ms. Wetzel said about 25 students from Riverhead High School’s ROTC program will take part, as will members of the school’s AP Class and employees from the Timberland store at Tanger Outlets.

People looking to sign up should call the Town Board coordinator at 1-631-727-3200, ext. 253. The cleanup will cover the entire town.

People can also sign up through a Facebook page that can be reached by searching “Fall Cleanup-Anti-Litter Committee,” Ms. Wetzel said.

“One thing we’re not giving out is water bottles,” she said. “We’re asking everyone to bring their own, so we don’t have that additional garbage stream of plastic bottles.”

Ms. Wetzel hopes that someday, a cleanup day won’t be needed.

“It’s about getting the message out encouraging people not to throw garbage out their car windows,” she said.

“Keep it in your car,” she added. “It looks terrible.”

She said she keeps a bag in her car for garbage and then throws it in her trash when she gets home.

“I couldn’t imagine throwing it out the car window.”

