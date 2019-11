Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who is reportedly missing.

Gabriela Escobar-Garcia is Hispanic, 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with brown eyes, light complexion and she has short hair that is brown and blonde.

She left a residence on Sound Avenue near Osborn Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

