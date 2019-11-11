Daily Update: Riverside community liaison steps down, tickets available for Riverhead talk

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 11:
NEWS
French bistro planned for Greenport Village on Main Street
Siris Barrios, community liaison for Riverside Rediscovered, steps down
Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 19 on proposed medical offices
Last call for Times Review Talks on the future of Riverhead
SPORTS
Girls Soccer: SWR finds its first LI championship in overtime
Football: Longwood overpowers Riverhead in playoff opener
Football: Wildcats clear first playoff hurdle
NORTHFORKER
Northforker staff picks its favorite pies of the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: Reeves Creek
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.