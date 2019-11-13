Daily Update: Opening arguments in Murphy case, downtown forum planned

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 13:

NEWS

Prosecutors: Murphy turned down ride from sober friend moments before fatal crash

Absentee ballots to be counted Nov. 22; election results remain in limbo

Officials urge residents to attend forum on downtown Riverhead

SPORTS

Boys Cross Country: SWR’s Zelin qualifies for his third state meet

Boys Cross Country: Mattituck rookie headed to states

NORTHFORKER

Mapping your way to a Zen state before the busy holiday season

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies on this otherwise breezy, chilly day. The high temperature will be about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a black ice warning. The low will be around 20.

