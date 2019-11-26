Cops: Four escape serious injury after rollover crash in Riverhead

Firefighters from the Riverhead Fire Department cut the roof off a Volkswagen that flipped on its side following an accident Tuesday morning to free four occupants.

The four people all avoided serious injury, according to Riverhead Town police.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ostrander Avenue and Middle Road around 9:30 a.m. The Volkswagen was traveling east on Middle Road when a Chrysler Town & Country van heading west attempted to make a quick turn onto Ostrander and the vehicles collided, police said.

Four people were in the Volkswagen — three adults and a juvenile, who suffered cuts to the face. A woman in the backseat was seven months pregnant, police said.

The woman driving the van was not injured.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the four people in the Volkswagen to nearby Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Police briefly closed Middle Road between from Northville Turnpike to Roanoke Avenue while the scene was cleared.

