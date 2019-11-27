Coast Guard helicopter retrieves buoy that washed ashore

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a massive red buoy that had beached just east of Iron Pier Beach in Northville Wednesday afternoon.

The location of the buoy required the assistance of a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter to move the approximately 2,600-pound buoy from the shore to a trailer bed at the town beach.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered at Iron Pier around 1 p.m. to watch as a Coast Guard crew hoisted the buoy and lifted it from the beach, flying along the shoreline before lowering the device. Several members of the Coast Guard remained on land to guide the buoy onto a trailer.

The buoy washed up about a month ago and several Riverhead police officers at the scene said the department has received multiple calls about it.

Olivia Bulloss of Aquebogue discovered the buoy last month while walking along the beach with her golden doodle, Dublin. Her brother, Ed, had been visiting and they began contacting the Coast Guard, she said at the beach Wednesday.

“We’ve been following the buoy,” she said, as she taped its landing on her iPhone for her brother to see.

Officials believe this particular buoy came off its mooring in Long Island Sound waters near Rhode Island.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard was not immediately able to confirm specific details, but noted these types of assignments are not “super common.”

He also said the buoy would likely be brought to a navigation facility in Rhode Island, where it will either be repaired or repurposed.

