Blotters: Man killed in car accident on Riverside Drive

A 60-year-old man died Monday of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive, according to Riverhead Town police.

The accident occurred about 8:35 p.m. when a 1997 Honda Civic heading north on Riverside Drive crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2013 Lexus, according to police.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene, as did the Riverhead Fire Department, which helped to extricate a single passenger from each vehicle.

The driver of the Civic, identified as Domingo Juan Francisco of Riverhead, 60, died of his injuries at Peconic Bay Medical Center. The 61-year-old female driver of the Lexus had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

• Jewelry was reported stolen from a home in the John Wesley Village 2 housing complex last Thursday. Additional information was not available.

• Jennifer O’Connor, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Tuesday on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• Wani Turner, 49, address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• Nicholas Fischer of Riverhead, 37, was arrested for petit larceny at Home Depot on Route 58 last Thursday. Additional information was not available.

• Sergio Salazar Dominguez, age and address unavailable, was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing government administration Friday afternoon on West Main Street, according to police.

• Charlene Crump, 65, address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Tuesday morning at police headquarters.

• Malachi Sweatte, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property Sunday on Cliff Road in Wading River.

• A Riverhead man told police that someone removed $1,200 from his dresser at his home on Northville Turnpike Sunday.

• Joann Deanangelo, age and address unable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Sound Avenue in Riverhead.

A Calverton man was pulled over for driving erratically on Cross River Drive in Riverside Sunday, according to Southampton Town police. Santigo Cordero-Sumba, 38, of Calverton was arrested, taken to police headquarters and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

• On Sept. 29 at about 1:28 a.m., Southampton police arrested Pedro Colorado-Tellez, 28 of Hampton Bays.

Police were contacted by a homeowner on Pleasure Drive in Flanders, who reported that an unknown male was inside the residence with no right to be there. Upon investigation, it appeared that Mr. Colorado-Tellez had entered the residence through a window. There was no reported damage to the residence, stolen property or injuries. A vehicle registered to the offender was found damaged in a wooded area on the property. Police placed Mr. Colorado-Tellez under arrest, transported him to headquarters for arrest processing and held him for morning arraignment in town Justice Court. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• A weed whacker was reported stolen from a property on Lake Avenue in Riverside Oct. 1, according to Southampton Town police.

• A Riverside man was arrested after throwing a can of tuna at a group of people on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. Police said an officer witnessed the man’s behavior. The man was charged with disorderly conduct.

• Santiago Cordero-Sumba of Calverton, 38, was observed failing to stay in the lane on Cross River Drive and was pulled over at about 11:15 p.m., Friday, Sept.29. He was charged with DWI, police said.

• Arturo Delgado of Wainscott, 53, was charged with DWI and failing to stay in a designated lane Oct. 1, according to police. Mr. Delgado had the smell of alcohol on his breath and performed poorly on a breath test, according to police.

