SWR athletes honored during college signing ceremony

Shoreham-Wading River athletes who intend to continue playing their sport in college were recognized at a signing ceremony last month. A total of 16 athletes, who play lacrosse, soccer, baseball, field hockey and crew, were honored.
“The district is proud to recognize these student-athletes who will compete at the collegiate level,” said Athletic Director Mark Passamonte. “We congratulate all of our athletes.”
The 16 students are:
Angelina Anderson, lacrosse — Edinboro University
Aidan Crowley, baseball — Boston College
Liam Daly, lacrosse — Stony Brook University
Alison Devall, soccer — Quinnipiac University
Jack Erb, lacrosse — Siena College
Alexandra Farron, crew — West Virginia University
Sara Hobbes, soccer — SUNY Oneonta
Madison Joannou, soccer — Merrimack College
Julie Kadletz, lacrosse — SUNY Cortland
Trevor Kessel, lacrosse — University of Michigan
Hayden Lachenmeyer, lacrosse — Stony Brook University
Ashley Luppens, field hockey — Hartwick College
Gabriella Meli, lacrosse — Binghamton University
Cristian Mercado, lacrosse — Wagner University
Amanda Padrazo, lacrosse — Binghamton University
Cullen SantaMaria, baseball — Hofstra University
Photo caption: Seated (from left): Madison Joannou, Alison Devall, Gabriella Meli, Hayden Lachenmeyer, Julie Kadletz, Sara Hobbes. Standing (from left): Angelina Anderson, Ashley Luppens, Cristian Mercado, Aidan Crowley, Trevor Kessel, Cullen SantaMaria, Jack Erb, Liam Daly, Alexandra Farron, Amanda Padrazo. (Credit: Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)