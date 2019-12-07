SWR athletes honored during college signing ceremony

Shoreham-Wading River athletes who intend to continue playing their sport in college were recognized at a signing ceremony last month. A total of 16 athletes, who play lacrosse, soccer, baseball, field hockey and crew, were honored.

“The district is proud to recognize these student-athletes who will compete at the collegiate level,” said Athletic Director Mark Passamonte. “We congratulate all of our athletes.”

The 16 students are:

Angelina Anderson, lacrosse — Edinboro University

Aidan Crowley, baseball — Boston College

Liam Daly, lacrosse — Stony Brook University

Alison Devall, soccer — Quinnipiac University

Jack Erb, lacrosse — Siena College

Alexandra Farron, crew — West Virginia University

Sara Hobbes, soccer — SUNY Oneonta

Madison Joannou, soccer — Merrimack College

Julie Kadletz, lacrosse — SUNY Cortland

Trevor Kessel, lacrosse — University of Michigan

Hayden Lachenmeyer, lacrosse — Stony Brook University

Ashley Luppens, field hockey — Hartwick College

Gabriella Meli, lacrosse — Binghamton University

Cristian Mercado, lacrosse — Wagner University

Amanda Padrazo, lacrosse — Binghamton University

Cullen SantaMaria, baseball — Hofstra University

Photo caption: Seated (from left): Madison Joannou, Alison Devall, Gabriella Meli, Hayden Lachenmeyer, Julie Kadletz, Sara Hobbes. Standing (from left): Angelina Anderson, Ashley Luppens, Cristian Mercado, Aidan Crowley, Trevor Kessel, Cullen SantaMaria, Jack Erb, Liam Daly, Alexandra Farron, Amanda Padrazo. (Credit: Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

Comments

comments