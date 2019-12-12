Daily Update: School bond set for vote in Greenport as Riverhead revises its plan

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 12:

NEWS

Take Two: Revised Greenport school bond up for vote

Riverhead raises bond total to accommodate new enrollment projection

Riverhead school board appoints temporary principal at Pulaski Street School

Public hearing set for Dec. 17 on new regulations for special events

NORTHFORKER

Add a little sparkle to your holiday with sparkling wine

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be about 29.

Comments

comments