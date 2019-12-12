Daily Update: School bond set for vote in Greenport as Riverhead revises its plan

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 12:
NEWS
Take Two: Revised Greenport school bond up for vote
Riverhead raises bond total to accommodate new enrollment projection
Riverhead school board appoints temporary principal at Pulaski Street School
Public hearing set for Dec. 17 on new regulations for special events
NORTHFORKER
Add a little sparkle to your holiday with sparkling wine
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be about 29.