Riverhead youth football player to participate in national tournament in Atlanta

Trendell Walker-Miles pictured in his Riverhead PAL uniform. (Courtesy photo)

A youth football player from Riverhead will get the unique opportunity to participate in an All-American youth football tournament in Atlanta this weekend.

Trendell Walker-Miles, a 10-year-old who plays in Riverhead PAL football, will play in the sixth annual D1Spects All-American Bowl.

His mother, Shiniqua Miles, said her son attended a tryout in November and they learned in mid-December he had been chosen for Team Long Island. Since then, he’s attended practices in both Bay Shore and Roosevelt.

“He’s just been amazing me,” she said.

Trendell Walker-Miles in his All-American uniform. (Courtesy photo)

Trendell, who’s currently in 5th grade at Pulaski Street Elementary School, started playing PAL football at 7 years old, his mother said, and he has played many positions along the way, from corner back/wide receiver to tight end/linebacker. He’s also a running back.

The tournament features teams in age groups from 5U to 14U. Teams play a minimum of three games. Players receive game uniforms, event T-shirts and bags, All-American rings and a player profile picture, according to the d1nation website. Travel costs and accommodations are not provided.

“Every day he looks forward to it,” Ms. Miles said. “He goes to school, he talks about it, so he has his teachers and everyone knowing about it. They are encouraging him and using this tool to put forth his academics, which helps a lot.”

She said her son playing football has helped him focus on his academics and do better in school. It helps him learn to think more with reason and less with anger, she said.

“He has gained so much from it,” she said. “I’m very proud of him.”

This past season Trendell played in the Riverhead PAL under coaches Robert Murray, Russell Murray, Rasheen Moore and Tyler Gilliam. His mom said Michael heigh coached her son for his first three years in football. She said her son has a big support system around him, including a mentor Tremaine Kelly, who all are helping him succeed. Pulaski Street Principal Patrick Burke and teacher Veronica Keane have also been big supporters, she said.

“He did like a total 360,” she said.