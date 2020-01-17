Daily Update: Ruby returns home, longtime dentist retires

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 17:

NEWS

A new heart for Ruby who returns home after 126-day journey

Longtime Mattituck dentist, Dr. Phil, set to retire after 42-year career

Former Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith to run for Assembly

Mattituck restaurant’s liquor license application needs Town Board to weigh in

Riverhead to begin Unified Sports hoops team to create new opportunity for special ed and general ed students

NORTHFORKER

New Demarchelier spot hopes to bring same neighborhood vibe to Greenport

WEATHER

Expect a windy but sunny day today with a high temperature of about 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will dip to around 17.

