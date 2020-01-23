Today’s Headlines: Superintendent announces retirement, new app for beachgoers

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 23:

NEWS

Gamberg retiring as superintendent of Southold, Greenport schools

Riverhead may introduce app for beachgoers to purchase permits with one of four plans

Riverhead school board exploring option to videotape meetings for residents

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Jan. 23

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will feel more like 15 degrees with the wind chill. The low tonight will be around 26.