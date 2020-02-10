Daily Update: Parasite blamed for scallops die-off, ‘glamping ‘ coming to Greenport

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 10:

NEWS

Parasite linked to scallops die-off in Peconic Bay, DEC says

New Eastern Long Island Kampground owners bringing ‘cozy camping’ to the site

Wildlife rescue group drops plan to open center on North Fork

Tackling wellness in an integrated way at The Phillips Family Cancer Center

NORTHFORKER

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Out on the water with an oyster farmer in winter

WEATHER

Expect rain and wind throughout the day today with a high of about 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.