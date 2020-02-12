Daily Update: Raceway plans improvements, town could issue RFP for renewable energy

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

NEWS

Riverhead Raceway owners looking to beautify front of property

Proposed solar project at landfill has other companies interested in site

Should zoning be changed at Homeside Florist to make property more marketable?

NORTHFORKER

North Fork breweries band together to make specialty beer for Women’s Month

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of a rain or snow shower before 9 p.m.

