Cops: Driver airlifted after two-car crash in Riverhead

The roof of the Prius had to be cut off to free the driver. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

One man was airlifted and another transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital after a two-car collision in Riverhead Wednesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Reeves Avenue at about 5:40 p.m.

A Hyundai SUV attempted to turn left from Reeves onto Roanoke and collided with a Prius traveling north, police said.

The Prius sustained heavy damage and the driver had to be extricated by firefighters with the Riverhead Fire Department. Firefighters cut the roof off of the Prius to free the driver.

The driver of the Prius was transported by Suffolk police medevac and the driver of the SUV was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Stony Brook. The injuries for both drivers, who are both in their 50s, were not life threatening, police said.

Firefighters began to clear the scene about 45 minutes after the crash and police were to reopen the road once the cars were towed.