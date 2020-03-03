Daily Update: Cancer treatment center opens, investigation continues in 2018 Shelter Island homicide

The new facility opened in January. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 3.

NEWS

New cancer treatment center in Riverhead brings all aspects of care under one roof

Shelter Island mystery: Wancura investigation two years on with no resolution

Volunteers with Carpenters Local 290 building horse stalls for Warrior Ranch Foundation in Calverton

SPORTS

Girls Winter Track: SWR’s Garcia doesn’t tire from challenges

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Brewing partnering with Spider Bite on a unique saison

WEATHER

Showers are likely today and the high will be around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will stick around tonight and the low will be around 44.