Daily Update: Fines coming for bulk garbage violations, plastic bag ban faces setback

Jose Rodriguez, manager at Riverside Village Market, displays paper bags that are now available to customers. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 6.

NEWS

Enforcement of statewide plastic bag ban delayed one more month

Garbage disposal costs to rise as Brookhaven Town landfill schedules to close by 2024

‘Wolf Hall’ takes the stage in Mattituck

Southold to advertise a request for proposals for renewable energy system at town transfer station

OPINION

Editorial: We need to hear from real experts on COVID-19

NORTHFORKER

Booze Bites: Making boozy brownies with Rough Rider bourbon

Pridwin, undergoing renovations, won’t host cookouts this summer

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers after 9 a.m and another chance for rain showers tonight, possibly mixing with snow after midnight.

Clouds will remain in the area Saturday but will clear up by Sunday, and the temperatures will be mild throughout the weekend.