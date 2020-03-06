Daily Update: Fines coming for bulk garbage violations, plastic bag ban faces setback
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 6.
NEWS
Enforcement of statewide plastic bag ban delayed one more month
Garbage disposal costs to rise as Brookhaven Town landfill schedules to close by 2024
‘Wolf Hall’ takes the stage in Mattituck
Southold to advertise a request for proposals for renewable energy system at town transfer station
OPINION
Editorial: We need to hear from real experts on COVID-19
NORTHFORKER
Booze Bites: Making boozy brownies with Rough Rider bourbon
Pridwin, undergoing renovations, won’t host cookouts this summer
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers after 9 a.m and another chance for rain showers tonight, possibly mixing with snow after midnight.
Clouds will remain in the area Saturday but will clear up by Sunday, and the temperatures will be mild throughout the weekend.