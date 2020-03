The Long Island Aquarium in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: File photo)

Riverhead police are searching for a burglar who broke a rear window to the Long Island Aquarium and stole cash Monday night, police said in a press release.

A security guard reported the burglary shortly before 11 p.m., saying the suspect took the proceeds from a cash register from the downtown aquarium and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.