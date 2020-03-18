Daily Update: Mobile coronavirus testing coming to Stony Brook, court cases face delays

A sign at county court in Riverhead Tuesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 18.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

As the virus spreads, local courts and cases are impacted

Q&A: Supervisor Aguiar discusses town’s response to coronavirus

With kids home from school, parents find creative ways to continue education

NORTHFORKER

These Long Island wineries are staying open for bottle sales

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s an 80% chance of rain tonight, mainly after midnight, and the low will be around 41.