Daily Update: Mobile coronavirus testing coming to Stony Brook, court cases face delays
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 18.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
As the virus spreads, local courts and cases are impacted
Q&A: Supervisor Aguiar discusses town’s response to coronavirus
With kids home from school, parents find creative ways to continue education
NORTHFORKER
These Long Island wineries are staying open for bottle sales
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s an 80% chance of rain tonight, mainly after midnight, and the low will be around 41.