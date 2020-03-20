PBMC to lease Mercy property as coronavirus cases increase; Tennant found not guilty
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 20.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
County executive reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases as testing increases
Riverhead woman found not guilty of all charges in attempted murder case
Peconic Landing CEO says residents who tested positive are in isolation at health center
Meal programs to begin at local school districts as extended closure sets in
Churches transition to online-only services
RISE Life Services in Riverhead pleads for help to find way to purchase more face masks
NORTHFORKER
The Halyard to host live cooking and cocktail classes on Instagram
These businesses are taking a different approach to reach customers
A quarantine kit for beer and doughnut lovers has arrived
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 42.
The sun is expected to shine this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s.