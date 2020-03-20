PBMC to lease Mercy property as coronavirus cases increase; Tennant found not guilty

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 20.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

County executive reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases as testing increases

Riverhead woman found not guilty of all charges in attempted murder case

Peconic Landing CEO says residents who tested positive are in isolation at health center

Meal programs to begin at local school districts as extended closure sets in

Churches transition to online-only services

RISE Life Services in Riverhead pleads for help to find way to purchase more face masks

NORTHFORKER

The Halyard to host live cooking and cocktail classes on Instagram

These businesses are taking a different approach to reach customers

A quarantine kit for beer and doughnut lovers has arrived

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 42.

The sun is expected to shine this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s.