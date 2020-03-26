East End travel ban proposed; need for hospital beds discussed
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 26.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Supervisor Russell calls on Gov. Cuomo to enact East End travel ban
Bellone: Suffolk seeking additional hospital beds
Gov Cuomo: Feds need to consider ‘rolling deployment’ focused on NY first
Sixth member of Peconic Landing dies from COVID-19
Volunteers to deliver food, essential items to homebound neighbors
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: How we’re spending our time at home during the quarantine
Suhru now serving up wine in a can
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 41.