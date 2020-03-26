East End travel ban proposed; need for hospital beds discussed

A ‘stay home’ sign on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 26.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Supervisor Russell calls on Gov. Cuomo to enact East End travel ban

Bellone: Suffolk seeking additional hospital beds

Gov Cuomo: Feds need to consider ‘rolling deployment’ focused on NY first

Sixth member of Peconic Landing dies from COVID-19

Volunteers to deliver food, essential items to homebound neighbors

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: How we’re spending our time at home during the quarantine

Suhru now serving up wine in a can

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 41.