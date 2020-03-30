Fatalities climb to 40 in Suffolk as state extends closure of nonessential businesses

The drive-thru coronavirus testing facility at Stony Brook University. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 30.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone: Fatalities in Suffolk County climb to 40; man in Southampton Town dies at home

Gov: Nonessential businesses to remain closed through April 15

Enduring the COVID-19 illness: A survivor’s tale

Mattituck students clean beaches to earn community service, keep active while schools are closed

A 50-year member of Greenport F.D., Tony Volinski Jr., 85, fell victim to coronavirus

What does the COVID-19 pandemic mean for local farmers?

North Fork business community innovates and unites for good in uncertain times

NORTHFORKER

New restaurants, winery weighing options with opening dates on the horizon

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Ten strolls to take across the North Fork in April

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high near 57 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 37.