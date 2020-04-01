Coronavirus on North Fork: Live updates from Times Review Media Group

A first in Riverhead Justice Court: Arraignment via Skype

(Updated: Wednesday, 7 a.m.)

When Charles Roach of Flanders was arraigned Sunday afternoon on charges of criminal contempt of court and harassment, it was a historic event in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Mr. Roach was the first person in the town to be arraigned digitally via Skype.

Town Justice Lori Hulse presided over the arraignment from her home, using a laptop computer.

And yes, she wore the judge’s robe.

— Tim Gannon

Riverhead PBA to donate meals to fellow first responders at Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps

(Updated: Wednesday, 7 a.m.)

t’s a case of first responders helping first responders.

The Riverhead Police Benevolent Association is donating meals from local restaurants to the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps starting this week.

“The ambulance is really doing a great job,” said PBA president Charles Mauceri.

He said when responding to calls with suspected COVID-19 patients, only one person goes inside the house, if possible, to limit exposure. He said the EMTs with RVAC are typically dealing directly with the patients.

“They are stepping up and they are going directly in, fully geared up, and keeping the police officer out unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Mr. Mauceri.

The food donations are a gesture to say thanks.

— Tim Gannon

Peconic Landing couple dies from COVID-19 within four days of each other

(Updated: Wednesday, 7 a.m.)

It was hardly a promising beginning for a relationship when Edward and Joan (Powers) Porco met for the first time at a New Year’s Eve party in 1959. Edward, a Republican at the time, and Joan, a political activist Democrat with liberal leanings, argued about interracial housing.

It didn’t sound like it was love at first sight, but romance evolved many years later and love eventually found its way.

Eighteen years after that initial meeting, the couple was married.

“It was a big surprise to everybody,” said Julia Chachere, Joan’s daughter. “It is remarkable. Their relationship was just an unexpected relationship. It was a love story.”

Mutual respect helped keep that marriage healthy until earlier this month when the two residents of Peconic Landing in Greenport died within four days of each other, victims of COVID-19. They are among eight Peconic Landing deaths attributed to coronavirus. Edward died on March 24 and Joan died Saturday. He was 89 years old and she was 90.

— Bob Liepa

At Stony Brook ELIH, conditions can change minute to minute

(Updated: Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.)

On March 8, when Suffolk County’s first coronavirus case was confirmed, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital chief administrator officer Paul Connor made sure his hospital’s emergency management plan was up and running and prepared for what would come next.

But, as boxer Mike Tyson once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

And Stony Brook ELIH got punched in the mouth — just like every hospital across the region and particularly those in New York City, where, in Elmhurst, Queens, 13 COVID-19 patients died in a single night last week.

“We started our emergency plan just 30 days ago,” Mr. Connor said Tuesday. “That’s when we recognized that this could be a potential problem. Now, after all that’s happened, it seems like 30 months ago and not 30 days.”

As both a hospital administrator and a member of the Greenport community, Mr. Connor essentially resides in two vastly different worlds. In the hospital, conditions can change by the minute.

— Steve Wick

These North Fork restaurants are doing takeout

(Updated: Wednesday, 6 a.m.)

You asked for it and here it is.

The northforker staff scoured Facebook pages, Instagram accounts and websites to find all the sit-down restaurants they could that are currently offering takeout.

— Felicia LaLomia

Cases by town

(Updated: Tuesday, 5:10 p.m.)

Suffolk County released the following numbers of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Islip — 1,242, up from 911 on March 30

Huntington — 1,086, up from 868 on March 30

Brookhaven — 907, up from 671 on March 30

Babylon — 884, up from 609 on March 30

Smithtown — 302, up from 230 on March 30

Southold — 142, up from 135 on March 30

Southampton — 99, up from 78 on March 30

Riverhead — 82, up from 69 on March 30

East Hampton — 24, up from 19 on March 30

Shelter Island — 1, no change from March 30

Township not known — 1,490

—Joe Werkmeister