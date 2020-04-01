Officer injured in police pursuit, Suffolk COVID-19 deaths now over 50

A Riverhead Town police officer was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. (Credit: Stringer News)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 1.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Riverhead officer seriously injured after crash while responding to police pursuit that began in Greenport

Eighth death reported at Peconic Landing in Greenport

Bellone: Fatalities in Suffolk rise to 53; county launches new portal for FEMA information

Peconic Landing couple dies from COVID-19 within four days of each other

At Stony Brook ELIH, conditions can change minute to minute

Riverhead PBA to donate meals to fellow first responders at Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A first in Riverhead Justice Court: Arraignment via Skype

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 49 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 37.