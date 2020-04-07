Sept. 1, 1950 – April 5, 2020

Lifelong Riverhead resident Walter R. Bonczyk peacefully entered into eternal rest at his home April 5, 2020. He was 69 years old.

The son of Walter and Elizabeth Bonczyk, he was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Southampton, N.Y. He was a 1968 graduate of Mercy High School.

Walter was an integral part of Herb Obser Motors and later Eagle Auto Mall for several decades. In his spare time, he had a passion for auto racing and engine building. With his best friend, Ray Krieger, they formed B&K Precision in a small garage in Riverhead. Their company would go on to help power several local race teams to dozens of feature wins and many championships over the years at Riverhead Raceway and other tracks around the Northeast. He was also the chief technical inspector for many years at Riverhead Raceway, serving a total of 22 years at the track.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara Bonczyk of Riverhead; son, Andrew Bonczyk and his wife, Katie, and grandchildren Cassia, Adelina and George of Oviedo, Fla.; daughter, Sandra Vultaggio and her husband, Carl, and grandson Louis of Aquebogue, N.Y.; and many other relatives.

A service will be held at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

