Thomas J. Barrett of Riverhead died April 14, 2020. He was 66.

He was born in Bay Shore July 4, 1953, to Patrick and Laura Barrett.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971 and later from SUNY/Farmingdale.

Mr. Barrett married Patricia Courtenay and retired as a Suffolk County corrections officer.

Family members said he enjoyed hunting and gun collecting.

Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife, of Riverhead; his daughter, Julia, of Rochester, N.Y.; and his sons, Thomas, of Rocky Point, and William, of Mastic Beach.

Private burial took place at St. John’s R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.