Kathryn P. (Kellar) Belbey of Riverhead died April 14, 2020, at age 79. After a long fought battle with pancreatic cancer, Kathryn passed away at her home in Riverhead, N.Y.

Kathryn was a fun loving, high spirited, and overall happy person. She was born April 9, 1941, in East Meadow to Herbert F.X. and Marjorie (Freeman) Kellar. She attended Riverhead High School and worked at Suffolk County National Bank, Tuthill Funeral Home, North Fork Bank and Suffolk County Law Services.

In her free time Kathryn volunteered at the Peconic Bay Medical Center nursing home and also enjoyed singing in the choir at St. John’s R.C. Church for their 11 a.m. Mass.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn London and Michele Carr; her sister-in-law, Paula Kellar; her son, Thomas; daughter, Kathryn; and her grandchildren, Samantha, Thomas, John, Matt, Stephanie and Christine. Kathryn also leaves behind her loving partner, Arnel.

Kathryn wanted to thank everyone for their kindness, support and prayers not only to her family at this overwhelming time, but also throughout her life. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral home is taking care of Kathryn and her family.

No memorial service has been scheduled at this time.

