Robert E. Yeomans of Jamesport died at home April 21, 2020. He was 85.

He was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Flushing to Norman and Marie (Moeller) Yeomans.

He attended Palmer School of Chiropractic, earning his bachelor’s degree, and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, attaining the rank of private first class.

Mr. Yeomans worked for Verizon in its special services department.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, where he served on the parish council and as a eucharistic minister and lector. He volunteered with the church outreach program and was once named Man of the Year by the parish.

He was also a member of Respect Life, Peconic Bay Medical Center’s pastoral team and the Knights of Columbus. He received the St. Agnes Award from the Diocese of Rockville Centre. He and his wife, Genevieve (née Tezyk), received the Spirit Award in 1999 from St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in West Hempstead.

Family members said he enjoyed gardening, golf, reading and traveling.

Predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Hamilton on March 30, 2020, Mr. Yeomans is survived by his wife of 63 years; his sons, David (Bonnie) and James (Jennifer); his daughters Ellen (Greg Hayden) and Victoria (Eddie Ezra); his son-in-law Brian Hamilton; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Birthright of Hampton Bays and Long Island Coalition of Life.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

