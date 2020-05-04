Paul A. Kapustka

Paul A. Kapustka of Cutchogue, a lifelong North Fork resident, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 61.

He was born June 1, 1958, in Greenport, N.Y., to Eugenia B. (Sawicki) and Walter A. Kapustka. Raised on the North Fork, he went on to graduate from Southold High School.

On Aug. 21, 1988, he married the love of his life, Ingrid Reunis, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. They made their home together in Cutchogue, where they raised their son.

Paul was a longtime volunteer with the Cutchogue Fire Department and a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama. He had worked for 14 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Southold Town Highway Department.

Predeceased by his father, Walter, Paul is survived by his wife, Ingrid; his mother, Eugenia; his son, Dylan, of Cutchogue; and siblings Joan Rempe (Gary) and Steven, both of Southold.

Graveside services were held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, Father Stan Wadowski officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or Kanas Center for Hospice Care, c/o East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.