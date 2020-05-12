Long Island two key metrics from start of reopening, new tribute to hospital workers
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 12.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Two key metrics, as well as adding contact tracers, remain in way of Long Island starting its Phase 1
Shift begins to regional reopening phases as spread of COVID-19 continues to decline
Nine candidates seek spots on Riverhead Board of Education
Artists pay tribute to front-line hospital workers with their work
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Soaring ceilings and sweeping Sound views
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.