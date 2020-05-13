Concerns raised over pediatric COVID-19 cases, hospital clarifies ‘skilled nursing’ fatalities

The governor first announced the new phenomenon Saturday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 13.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone, Cuomo raise concerns over positive COVID-19 tests affecting seven children in Suffolk County

COIVD-19 fatalities at PBMC’s Skilled Nursing Facility attributed to hospital overflow, CEO says

In Southold Town, who’s running for school board?

Riverhead BOE adopts $147 million budget, outlines reductions in light of pandemic

Former court officer in Riverhead who responded to ground zero after 9/11 dies at 64

NORTHFORKER

Felicia Explores: Country Corner Café in Southold

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.