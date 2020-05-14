Air National Guard to hold flyover Friday, EPCAL sale likely to proceed
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 14.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Air National Guard flyover to honor first responders
Riverhead Town, CAT unlikely to sever $40M agreement
Boy Scouts begin distribution of meals to 160 Southold seniors
College seniors deal with virtual graduations, uncertain job market from pandemic
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Shop these North Fork retailers from the comfort of your couch
North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These four restaurants are now open for business
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52, when showers are likely.