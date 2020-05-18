Elizabeth Edwards passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on May 15, 2020, at the East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton, N.Y., after a brief illness. She was 96.

Elizabeth, aka Betty, was born in Riverhead on Aug. 1, 1923, to Helen (née Zukowski) and Peter Panewicz. She was the eldest of two daughters. She married William “Turk” Edwards on Sept. 26, 1942. She and Turk raised their two sons, Bruce and Barry, in Riverhead.

An active member of the Riverhead community, Betty was the deputy Town Clerk of Riverhead Town for 25 years, retiring in 1981 and moving to Florida. She spent her retirement doing what she loved most, spending time with her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, sew and enjoy wonderful times at the beach with friends and family. Betty was also a crossword enthusiast; there wasn’t a puzzle she couldn’t solve!

In 2015, they moved back to New York to be close to the family they so lovingly adored, settling with their granddaughter Dawn in Mattituck.

Betty was predeceased by her son Barry; her sister, Dorothy Hawkins; and husband, Turk. She is survived by her son Bruce (Joan) and her grandchildren, Tracy Edwards, Dawn Deerkoski (James), Kristy Wilkinson (Brian), Peter Edwards (Keith), Becky Edwards and Bonnie Edwards (Bryan). She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jared, Cassidy, Kobe, Olivia, Jadyn, Jacob, Anna, Aidyn, Trey and Mason.

Cremation and burial will be private. Donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

