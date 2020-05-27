William J. Keller Jr. of Riverhead died at his home April 23, 2020. He was 72.

He was born April 18, 1948, in Greenport, to William and Elizabeth (Case) Keller.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966 and worked as an information operator with Verizon.

Mr. Keller was predeceased by his brother Robert and sister Kathy Moodie.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Keller of Florida, and siblings Ruth Muschamp of Riverhead, Christine Hilliker of Mattituck and James Keller of Vancouver, Canada.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.