Riverhead resident Ruth B. Williamson died May 21, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 93.

Born Feb. 12, 1927, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Frank and Charlotte (Rutenberg) Schindler.

Predeceased by her husband, James, in 2010, she is survived by her children, Carolyn Semon, Robert Williamson and Laura Lee Williamson; and one grandchild.

Inurnment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.