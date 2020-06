Marianne Aksamit of Riverhead died May 14, 2020, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 87.

She was in Huntington Dec. 13, 1932, to Harold and Ann (Fin) Noonan.

Ms. Aksamit was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, John C. Aksamit, in 2005, she is survived by her son, Jon.

Inurnment took place at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.