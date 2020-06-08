School budget deadline extended, graduation ceremonies will be allowed
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 8.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Absentee ballot deadline extended to June 16 for school budget votes
Officials eyeing late summer graduation ceremonies
Riverhead Water District proposes rate increase to fund repairs to water tanks, facilities
Houses of worship can reopen to 25% occupancy in Phase 2
Local agencies concerned about unreported domestic violence cases during pandemic
Democratic candidates for State Assembly discuss health care, school funding, immigration and more in online debate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Lottery is open for affordable housing at Vineyard View in Greenport
Southold Police Chief Flatley: ‘I cannot comprehend’ the death of George Floyd
NORTHFORKER
These North Fork restaurants are preparing to feature outdoor dining
At a time when takeout reigns supreme, staffers talk about picks for meals-to-go
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: South Jamesport Beach
What’s in Season on the North Fork: Rhubarb
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.