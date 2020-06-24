Gershon leads in Congressional primary, Oysterponds Historical Society announces plans to study slavery

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 24.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Primary 2020: Gershon emerges as front-runner for Democratic Congressional nod; Jens-Smith likely winner for Assembly

PBMC resumes limited visitation for non-COVID patients after state lifts restrictions

North Fork retailers: COVID-19 biking boom has led to shortage

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Oysterponds Historical Society forms Working Group to study slavery

NORTHFORKER

Sound View partners with popular NYC spot for new pop-up beach bar

Booze Bites: Making pantry steamed mussels with Greenport Harbor Brewery Summer Ale

WEATHER

Expect patches of fog this afternoon with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.