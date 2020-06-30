Daily Update: Superintendent resigns, no new COVID-19 deaths reported
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 30.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aurelia Henriquez to resign after three years as Riverhead’s superintendent
For second time since mid-March, no COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk
Federal, state and Suffolk authorities take down huge drug operation;Wading River man busted
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Unity Garden’ growing in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
Winery spotlight: Paumanok Vineyards
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a passing shower or storm throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 63.